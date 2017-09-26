RCMP in Warman, Sask., are reassuring residents there is no threat to public safety after concluding their investigation into what was considered a possible child abduction in May.

At about 9:15 p.m CST on May 23, police responded to a call about a boy wandering on a range road northwest of Warman.

Shortly after, police received a call that the same child was missing from a local playground.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, then released.

At the time, police asked the public to report seeing anything unusual in the area of concern.

On Tuesday, RCMP released a statement saying they have concluded their investigation and no charges are warranted.

"Warman RCMP wish to assure the people of Warman and surrounding area that there is no threat to public safety in relation to this incident, and would like to thank the community for their co-operation with increased patrols and police presence, as well as their assistance with the investigation," it said.

The police service said it would not comment further on the original complaint to protect the privacy of those involved.