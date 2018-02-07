War medals stolen from legion in Asquith, Sask.
Children of past soldiers hope thieves return items of sentimental value
Family members in Asquith, Sask. are hoping the thieves who stole medals and memorabilia from the local legion will have a change of heart, and bring these sentimental treasures back.
"The loss of the medals is probably one of the hardest things for the families to accept," said community member Arlene Cattell. "It means a lot to them."
A security camera captured two people walking around the local legion at 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, according to Cattell, who is the president of Asquith Better Life Recreation Association. The video showed two people walking up and down a ramp and then exiting through a nearby door.
The suspects went through the cupboards, took out a camera, a TV and DVD player, as well as smashing a glass shelf during the break-in, she said.
"They didn't take anything else but medals and war memorabilia from the legion," she said.
'Sentimental value'
Ivan Hitchings, branch chair of the Asquith Legion, explained family members share these items with the legion, to keep alive the memory of those who served.
Some of the medals belonged to men who died in the World Wars, and were buried in Europe, while other items, like a canteen, a First World War helmet, and a bayonet, were relics of those past conflicts.
"They have a great deal of sentimental value to the children of the men," said Hitchings.
He notes that collectors may be interested in buying medals, but he said he hoped collectors would buy these items legally, rather than taking the risk of purchasing stolen goods.
Photos of medals circulated
The RCMP detachment in Warman is also aware of the thefts and are investigating, while they have also circulated photos of the medals to different pawn shops, he said.
"If they show up there, we should hear about it," he said.
Both Hitchings and Cattell say families are hoping the suspects may have second thoughts, or regret their decision to take items of sentimental value.
"We hope that the people who took it realize what they've done and in some way, return it," said Hitchings. "If you're driving through Asquith, drop it at the post office in the mailbox. It'll get back to us."
With files from Bridget Yard