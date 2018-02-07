War medals stolen from legion in Asquith, Sask.

Family members in Asquith, Sask. are hoping the thieves who stole medals and memorabilia from the local legion will have a change of heart, and bring these sentimental treasures back.

"The loss of the medals is probably one of the hardest things for the families to accept," said community member Arlene Cattell. "It means a lot to them."

A security camera captured two people walking around the local legion at 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, according to Cattell, who is the president of Asquith Better Life Recreation Association. The video showed two people walking up and down a ramp and then exiting through a nearby door.

Arlene Cattell, president of the Asquith Better Life Recreation Association, says the building housing the legion has been broken into several times. The building's door was upgraded, but suspects were still able to enter through the window, she said. (CBC News)

The suspects went through the cupboards, took out a camera, a TV and DVD player, as well as smashing a glass shelf during the break-in, she said.

"They didn't take anything else but medals and war memorabilia from the legion," she said.

'Sentimental value'

Ivan Hitchings, branch chair of the Asquith Legion, explained family members share these items with the legion, to keep alive the memory of those who served.

Some of the medals belonged to men who died in the World Wars, and were buried in Europe, while other items, like a canteen, a First World War helmet, and a bayonet, were relics of those past conflicts.

"They have a great deal of sentimental value to the children of the men," said Hitchings.

He notes that collectors may be interested in buying medals, but he said he hoped collectors would buy these items legally, rather than taking the risk of purchasing stolen goods.

Photos of medals circulated

The RCMP detachment in Warman is also aware of the thefts and are investigating, while they have also circulated photos of the medals to different pawn shops, he said.

"If they show up there, we should hear about it," he said.

Pictures of the medals have been shared with RCMP, who have also distributed these photos to pawn shops, according to Ivan Hitchings, branch chairperson of the Asquith Legion. (Submitted photo)

Both Hitchings and Cattell say families are hoping the suspects may have second thoughts, or regret their decision to take items of sentimental value.

"We hope that the people who took it realize what they've done and in some way, return it," said Hitchings. "If you're driving through Asquith, drop it at the post office in the mailbox. It'll get back to us."