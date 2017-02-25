The Wanuskewin Heritage Park has received a financial boost towards its $40-million plan to revitalize the site.

TD Bank Group announced on Saturday it was donating $500,000 to the park and interpretive centre near Saskatoon.

The money will go towards the park's Thundering Ahead campaign to expand the facility and programs through a $40-million plan.

As part of the plan, the park will apply for status as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage-designated site.

If accepted, it would be the first in the province.

"This generous donation will help us to continue offering programs that connect youth to arts and culture, environmental teachings and so much more," said the park's board chair Candace Wasacase-Lafferty.

The park's plan would also introduce new exhibit galleries and improve the centre's educational programs, expand the facility and renovate the interpretive centre.

Preservation of ecology and biodiversity at the site is also part of the park's vision, and there are hopes to increase the landbase to accommodate a small herd of bison.