Premier Brad Wall is returning home to Saskatchewan after what he calls a successful trip to Washington, D.C.

Wall met with a number of top officials during the four-day trade mission, including U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, along with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.​

At the outset, Wall said he wanted to guard against any protectionist changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

We're in Washington to make the case that free trade means more jobs for both Canada & US. We must guard against protectionism in N. America pic.twitter.com/zy5I0wYFR9 — @PremierBradWall

Wall made his case for the province's carbon capture and sequestration project to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency …

Thank you for the meeting Administrator Pruitt. Enjoyed the discussion on CCS and cleaner coal tech like @SaskPower #BD3 https://t.co/sFnyJpPIhh — @PremierBradWall

As well as high-ranking elected officials.

Senator @LindseyGrahamSC has been a good friend to Saskatchewan. Great meeting tonight with him and Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/CeUSfPmWdE — @PremierBradWall

Wall ended his visit with a keynote address on trade at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank.

Cda-US economies are deeply linked by trade. Border taxes, buy american & other protectionist measures threaten economies of both countries. pic.twitter.com/EJnCxclh0o — @PremierBradWall



The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest customer, accounting for half of the province's exports in 2016. Last year, trade shipments were valued at $12.9 billion.

At the same time, 83 per cent of Saskatchewan's imports last year came from the U.S.