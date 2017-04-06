Premier Brad Wall is returning home to Saskatchewan after what he calls a successful trip to Washington, D.C.

Wall met with a number of top officials during the four-day trade mission, including U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, along with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.​

At the outset, Wall said he wanted to guard against any protectionist changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Wall made his case for the province's carbon capture and sequestration project to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency …

As well as high-ranking elected officials.

Wall ended his visit with a keynote address on trade at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank.


The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest customer, accounting for half of the province's exports in 2016. Last year, trade shipments were valued at $12.9 billion.

At the same time, 83 per cent of Saskatchewan's imports last year came from the U.S.