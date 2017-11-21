A Saskatoon man accused of stabbing a teen to death outside a Sutherland grocery store in April 2016 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Walid Adam Mohamed was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohammed Omar, 18. Omar had moved to Saskatoon from Winnipeg shortly before his death.

Omar's death was Saskatoon's fifth homicide of 2016. (James Hopkin/CBC)

Mohamed's trial for first-degree murder was set to begin on Tuesday but the guilty plea was entered that morning.

At the time of his death, Omar's friends and family described the murder as "shocking." They said at the time of the slaying, Mohamed and Omar were friends.

Omar had moved to Saskatoon from Winnipeg just months before being killed. Omar moved to Saskatoon, in part, to work with a young autistic boy.

Parking lot fight led to stabbing: police

Police said the altercation took place around 1 a.m. CST on April 24, 2016. Police were called to a business in near Central Avenue and 108th Street.

It appeared that two men had started fighting inside a vehicle parked outside of the business.

Their fight carried into the store and by the time police arrived, the 18-year-old had died.