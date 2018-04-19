Waldheim woman wins more than $500K playing slots, vows to 'share the love'

A Waldheim woman is bringing home some stacks after she hit a VLT jackpot worth more than half a million dollars at a Saskatoon Smitty's earlier this month.

Donna Wiebe was playing the Vault Breaker slot machine at the Lawson Heights restaurant on April 12 when she hit the top jackpot, which was worth $537,856.

"I'm going to pay bills, and share the love," Wiebe said in a press release. "This will help me retire without worries."

Vault Breaker is a game that links 4,000 slot machines throughout the province.

Wiebe won in the highest tier of mystery jackpot payouts, which go up to $1.5 million.

The jackpot in that tier has since been reset to $500,000.