Cadets in military uniforms, with young faces much like some of those that faced the Battle of Vimy Ridge, joined army veterans at ceremonies to mark the centennial in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Crowds gathered at services in Saskatoon and Regina to pause and consider the sacrifice of troops who went to battle for Canada in 1917.

Almost 3,600 Canadians were killed by the four-day battle from April 9-12, when the Canadian Corps fought against German troops in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France 100 years ago.

Of the soldiers killed, more than 400 were from Saskatchewan.

The Last Post for #Vimy100 at Kiwanis Park in Saskatoon #yxe #vimyridge pic.twitter.com/6hBebrG4dd — @aliciaebridges

Saskatchewan remembers

At Kiwanis Park in Saskatoon, an icy wind blew across the crowd as the Last Post rang out over the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Veterans adorned in medals marched with young cadets to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives.

Harold Martinson, service officer for the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatoon Branch 53, wore a long, forest-green coat to block out the wind.

Underneath were the medals he earned for his service with the military in the 1950s. His wife was also in the armed forces as part of the Women's Royal Naval Service.

Wreaths were laid at the Vimy Memorial in Saskatoon to honour soldiers killed in the 1917 battle. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Trent Walton, an officer with the air cadets in Indian Head, was at the Regina Legislature on Sunday. And while celebrating heroism and bravery, he said it was important to remember the realities of war.

"War isn't a good thing. War isn't glamorous. Despite what we see on TV and video games and all this other stuff, it's an awful, awful thing," said Walton.

More recognition needed

Martinson said "Canada came of age" after the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and he appreciated those who came to pay their respects. He believes the soldiers deserve more recognition.

"We didn't get the support and the honour that we, I figure we should deserve," he said.

"We still don't get that honour but we still say we do our duty and that's all you can do."

Martinson became one of Canada's first Master Cadets in 1948 and in the 1950s he served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps.

He was in an accident in an armoured vehicle that rolled over but remained involved with the cadets and has been a legion member for 62 years.

In Regina's Victoria Park, William Stahl, a lifetime pacifist and member or the Peace Quest, felt the celebrations today needed to touch on the atrocities faced by soldiers and civilians in war.

"The problem we have with what goes on is that there's not much real remembering," said Stahl.

"It's all become jingoism. And we think the best way to oppose war is to remember what war is really like. The horror, the suffering, the agony, the dead, the maimed -- that's the legacy of war."

More than 400 soldiers from Saskatchewan died in the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Paying tribute

Legion Saskatoon Branch 63 president John Davidson said Sunday's service was not about celebrating war but the people who put themselves in harm's way.

"We must remember them and never forget that they paid the ultimate sacrifice for us," he said.

The Royal Regina Rifles wear a crest on their shoulder commemorating the 28th Battalion, which earned distinction in battle during the fight for Vimy Ridge. "These are the grandparents and the great parents of some of our soldiers," said Randy Brooks, honorary Lt.-Col. of the Royal Regina Rifles.

For Brooks, today was also about marking the 10 year anniversary of six Canadian soldiers being killed in Afghanistan. "Even just 10 years ago we had Canadian soldiers who were fighting overseas, so I remember both of these events," said Brooks.

The 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Company is holding a commemorative dinner in Saskatoon at 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

All proceeds will go to a Royal Canadian Legion initiative that provides support to homeless or near-homeless veterans.

On Wednesday, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan and Provincial Capital Commission will hold a screening of the First World War Commemorative Video Series at the MacKenzie Art Gallery's Shumiatcher Theatre.

The screening starts at 7 p.m.