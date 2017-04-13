If a recently released video is any indication, new Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Vince Young is hard at work getting back into playing shape.

In March, Young was announced as the new quarterback for the Riders.

He hasn't played football since 2014. The video shows him working hard at the gym, getting himself ready for this year's season.

"The recipe is still the same," he said in the video. "Grind, dedication, repeat."

In March, head coach Chris Jones said the team watched Young work out and were pleased with what they saw.

Young, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, led the Texas Longhorns to the 2005 NCAA National Championship.

After that, Young declared for the NFL draft. He was selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans and would go on to win NFL offensive rookie of the year.