Veteran Saskatoon police officer charged with sexual assault by Canadian military

A veteran Saskatoon police officer who is also a member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with sexual assault.

The Canadian Forces National Investigative Service charged 16-year Saskatoon police veteran Const. Robert Brown on Tuesday, according to a news release. Brown is a reservist with the armed forces' North Saskatchewan Regiment.

The accusation, which has not been proven in court, stems from an off-duty incident on Remembrance Day last year at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury in Saskatoon, according to the Saskatoon Police Service and the Department of National Defence.

The victim was a civilian who attended the event, according to the department.

Suspended with pay

"Protecting members of the military community, including the civilians who sometimes join us for social activities on defence establishments and deployments around the world, is a key responsibility of the military police," said Kevin Cadman, the commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, in a news release.

Brown has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of court proceedings.

