The Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Saskatchewan Soccer Association have agreed to a formal pathway to help young players transition from initial dreams on the pitch to playing in the big leagues.

"Canada is a vast country, but through this partnership we are able to bring our common goals together to strengthen player development and hopefully, by design, see more young talents emerge from Saskatchewan," said Whitecaps FC president Bob Lenarduzzi in a press release.

The Whitecaps and the association will work together to fine tune the current high-performance opportunities that exist for soccer players in this province. Top prospects from the program will then move up the pyramid and into the professional environment in Vancouver through residency programs.

The progression would, for some, end as a player in the Major League Soccer.

If making it to the pros still seems like an impossibility for young players, the Whitecaps are quick to remind everyone that Saskatoon's Brett Levis is on the top team's roster, and that Saskatoon goalkeeper Thomas Hasal is on the Vancouver club's under-18 team.