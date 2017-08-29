For years, loved ones have left flowers and teddy bears at the site of roadside tragedies.

On Tuesday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) unveiled Saskatchewan's first official roadside memorial for victims of impaired driving, north of Saskatoon.

The roadside memorial created for the Van de Vorst family. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

The signs will honour Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst, along with their five-year-old daughter, Kamryn, and two-year-old son, Miguire Van de Vorst.

The family of four was killed a year and a half ago, when a drunk driver blew through the intersection of Wanuskewin Road and Highway 11.

Lou Van de Vorst, back, at the unveiling of a new memorial for Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst, along with their five-year-old daughter, Kamryn, and two-year-old son, Miguire Van de Vorst. (Jennifer Quesnel/CBC News)

The crowd at Tuesday's unveiling of a memorial for members of the Van de Vorst family, who were killed by an impaired drive in 2016. (Jennifer Quesnel/CBC News)

They'll be joined by Marie Mierau, Chanda's mother, deputy premier Don Morgan, Saskatoon Police Chief Clive Weighill, and Patricia Hynes-Coates, the president of MADD Canada.

The province and MADD Canada call the signs a symbol of remembrance and a reminder to the public about the dangers of impaired driving.