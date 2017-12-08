The RCMP has hired the University of Regina to study the "intense and unrelenting" pressures and stresses of policing and their effects on the mental health of RCMP officers.

The goal of the study, which is expected to last a decade and is valued at up to $8.9 million for its first three years, is "to identify psychological and physiological signs of trauma and stress-related disorders, including post-traumatic stress," according to a press release issued by Public Safety Canada on Friday.

The study itself had originally been announced in August.

It's also hoped the results will help the RCMP assist its members with mental health issues and potentially prove usual to other groups such as firefighters and paramedics.

Officers to sport 'wearable technology'

RCMP members will help the university by using "wearable technology."

Annual psychological assessments and self-reporting measures will also be used, through participation in the program will be voluntary. Data collected from individual officers will be kept anonymous.

The university won the contract over other, unspecified organizations through a competitive process.