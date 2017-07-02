A psychology student at the University of Saskatchewan is researching how previously depressed moms and dads feel about children's picture books on parental depression.

Christine Babineau plans to interview parents who have previously had depression about how the books compare with their own experiences.

"As we know, discourses related to depression are consequential because of things like stigma, for example," said Babineau.

"So it's important to consider how parents with depression interact with various discourses surrounding their experience."

Babineau, a doctoral student in psychology, became interested in the topic of depression partly because she has family members who have been affected by it.

The children's book research combines her broader interest in depression with questions about how it is linked to human development.

She has chosen three books for the study: Why are you so sad? A child's book about parental depression, Can I catch it like a cold? Coping with a parent's depression and Sad days, glad days: A story about depression.

She plans to ask the parents about how the children's books compare to their own experiences.

"Do the stories, kind of, provide detail? Do they provide enough? Or, is there something missing in the story, for example? Something important to the parents to portray their experience?" said Babineau.

"As well as whether they find these books kind of helpful. You know, would they read these to their children?"

Babineau also has questions about gender portrayals in the stories.

She said some of the existing books are limited to a specific audience, such as a book for boys about their fathers or a story about a two-parent household.

Babineau hopes the research will identify ways to improve the discussion about parental depression.

"[The books] have a potential to be helpful and it's good to reflect on whether the people who might use them find them helpful and what might make them more helpful," she said.

Babineau is in the process of finding parents to be interviewed for the study.