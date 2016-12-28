The president of the University of Saskatchewan has issued a public apology for its handling of the announcement that Huskies football coach Brian Towriss was stepping down.
On Dec. 19, the university announced Towriss was ending his 33-year career as the head coach of the Saskatchewan Huskies football team.
U of S president Peter Stoicheff released a statement on Tuesday apologizing for the way it shared the news, saying it had raised questions from the community.
"I want to apologize publicly for the handling of that announcement," said Stoicheff in a statement published on the Huskies' website.
"Huskie supporters and alumni, our current student athletes and coaching staff deserved a far better communication and celebration of BT's longstanding commitment to excellence here."
Stoicheff said he had personally expressed his gratitude to Towriss during the holiday period, and that the university would be celebrating his achievements at a later date.
'An appropriate time'
He said Towriss's resignation was not related to performance issues, wrongdoing or health.
"Following discussions between Huskie Athletics and coach Towriss about the future of the program, it was recognized that this is an appropriate time for change," said Stoicheff.
The university statement included a response from Towriss, who said his resignation was a "mutually acceptable agreement."
New direction
He said the university's football program was taking a new direction, including the introduction of a new dean of kinesiology, the upcoming recruitment of a new athletic director and a transition to a new governance structure.
"It became apparent this was the absolute best time for a change in leadership and for me to leave the program," said Towriss.
He said he appreciated Stoicheff's apology and hoped the program would return to national prominence.
