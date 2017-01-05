A Saskatoon-born doctor has been named one of the 30 physicians under 30 by Forbes Magazine.

Dr. Alaa Murabit lived in the city until she was 15 years old. After that, her family moved to Libya, where she enrolled — at that age — in medical school. Her family returned and continues to live in Saskatoon.

While in school, she petitioned her university to allow women to sit on student council, something that was illegal at the time. The move eventually placed her on the list of Moammar Gadhafi's 11 most-wanted women in the city of Zawiya.

Eventually, Murabit founded the Voice of Libyan Women, a non-profit that advocated for women's rights in the country.

These days, the 26-year-old researches health security issues as the only UN high level commissioner under 45.