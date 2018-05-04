Space agency chooses 'brilliant students' from U of Sask. to build, design satellite to launch in 2021

A team of University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic students has been tapped by the Canadian Space Agency to build and design a satellite which is expected to be launched in 2021.

The satellite, which will be composed of two cubes roughly the size of two Rubik's Cubes, will be part of a study which looks at how materials — ranging from ceramics to space suit fabrics — degrade while in space, the CSA announced Friday.

"The results of the study could lead to more cost-efficient solutions for the space sector," said University of Saskatchewan engineering physics professor Doug Degenstein.

The study will look at how potential construction materials are affected by extreme temperatures, radiation and space debris over time.

The group of students has been awarded $200,000 by the Canadian Space Agency, which will also cover the costs of launching the satellite.

The students will also raise money to match the CSA's contribution and double the overall amount of cash available.

"This funding is transformative for a group of brilliant students who have done an exceptional job of multidisciplinary collaboration," said University of Saskatchewan college of engineering dean Suzanne Kresta in a release Friday.

"They truly have put Canada on the map among an elite international group of students and universities."

The Saskatchewan project is part of the space agency's CubeSat Project, which offered post-secondary institutions from across the country an opportunity to take part in a space mission by creating their own satellites. Fifteen proposals were selected.