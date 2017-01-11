The University of Saskatchewan says a new treatment for breast cancer could be a first for the province.

If successful, it would be the first time a cancer-related treatment is wholly developed inside Saskatchewan.

The treatment is designed to target what's known as 'triple-negative' breast cancer, the most aggressive type of the disease. Currently, there is no targeted therapy for that form of cancer.

The prospective treatment started with a molecule called EPHB6. Several years ago, a U of S research team discovered that the molecule slowed aggressive growth of breast cancer. As a result, the cancer cells tend to get rid of that molecule.

Then, after joining forces with a team from the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, it was discovered that by targeting a gene called SRC, researchers could eliminate breast cancer cells and tumours lacking EPHB6 without affecting normal tissues.

Since drugs that inhibit the SRC gene have already been approved in the U.S., the treatment can go to clinical trials right away.

Right now, the group is studying which breast cancer patients would benefit most from the treatment, as well as finding money to start the trials. If that happens, the next phase of testing could start in the next two years.