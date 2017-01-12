As the hard work of finding a new head coach begins, the University of Saskatchewan has announced that two former Huskies football players will temporarily share the top bench job.

Brian Guebert and Scott Flory will serve as interim co-head coaches.

In a news release, Huskies quarterback Kyle Siemens praised the move.

"Both Coach Flory and Coach Guebert have made positive impacts to our student-athlete careers," said Siemens. "As former student-athletes, they know firsthand what it takes to be successful as a student and an athlete."

Flory and Guebert both have experience on the U of S coaching staff, and have experience playing not only at the college level, but also as professionals in the CFL — Flory with the Montreal Alouettes and Guebert with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The two are tasked with getting the team ready for the 2017 season.

The posting for the full-time head coach closes at the end of this month, with an announcement expected in early March.

Brian Towriss, 33-year head coach of the U of S football team, resigned from his post last month. A search for his permanent replacement is underway. (Peter Mills/CBC)

The search follows the resignation last month of 33-year head coach Brian Towriss.

Known as "BT," the 60-year-old holds the national record of 196 wins by a football coach. He has also coached the most games in university sport, having led the team through 315 games.

The way his departure was originally handled proved to be controversial. The U of S apologized and promised the departure of the legendary coach would be celebrated.