The University of Saskatchewan has announced tuition fees are going up, but argues that the increase is far below what students are paying in other parts of Canada.

Tuition increases in undergraduate and graduate programs will range from zero to five per cent for the 2017-18 academic year.

For students in the College of Arts and Sciences, the hike is 2.5 per cent on average. That means the average tuition for those students will be $6,100.

The U of S says that, according to its figures, the overall rate will be about 18 per cent below what students are paying at comparable programs in Canada.

Lee Ahenakew, chair of the U of S board of governors, said in a news release: "we strive to keep tuition increases manageable, while still ensuring the quality of our programs remains high."

The board reviews tuition rates each year.

Students' union reacts

The University of Saskatchewan Students' Union (USSU), meanwhile, warned that unaffordable tuition is the greatest barrier to education.

In a news release, the students' union also stated that it is well aware the costs of running a university are enormous and that much of the funding comes from taxpayers dollars.

The USSU said a balance between covering costs and keeping post secondary education tuition affordable must be found and issued three recommendations.