Saskatoon broadcasting college creates scholarship in memory of Humboldt Broncos announcer

A Saskatoon broadcasting college is creating a scholarship in memory of Tyler Bieber, a play-by-play announcer who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

The Western Academy Broadcasting College was scheduled to announce the details of the Tyler Bieber Memorial Scholarship at a news conference Friday morning.

Bieber was a play-by-play announcer for the Broncos junior hockey team and worked with Humboldt radio station 107.5 Bolt FM.

"He was one of those rare individuals who, by his own initiative, launched his own broadcast career without any broadcast training, but simply by sheer determination and natural raw talent," the college says on its website.

"Scholarships will be awarded yearly to applicants who best represent the qualities that have so clearly been demonstrated by Tyler Bieber," it says.

He and 15 others died after a crash between the Broncos' team bus and a semi-trailer on a highway north of Tisdale, Sask. Thirteen other people were injured.

The Broncos were on their way to Game 5 of a semifinal against the Nipawin Hawks, also in Saskatchewan, when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. CST.

2nd memorial fund in Bieber's name

Steven Wilson, one of Bieber's co-workers at Bolt FM, said last month that it was Bieber's first season announcing for the team. He also covered morning news.

"He definitely had a natural talent," said Wilson. "He was just passionate about sports."

Bieber also coached the Humboldt high school's basketball and football teams.

The Nova Scotia Community College is also raising money for a memorial bursary in Bieber's name.

According to the Nova Scotia college, the bursary will be presented to a student in financial need with an interest in a career in sports broadcasting and a commitment to community service, particularly within the sports community.