An autopsy will be done next week after a man's body was found near Turtleford, Sask., on Saturday morning.

RCMP in the west-central community were called to the area near the water treatment centre on the outskirts of the town around 9 a.m. CST.

According to a news release, the man was a 27-year-old from the Thunderchild First Nation.

The major crimes unit and chief coroner will continue the investigation into the man's death.