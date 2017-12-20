The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will give its first update in four days on the West Wind Aviation passenger plane that collided with trees and fell to the ground shortly after takeoff in Fond-du-Lac, Sask., a week ago.

The news conference will begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. CST in Winnipeg.

In its last update, issued on Saturday, the TSB said it sent the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder from West Wind's ATR-42-320 plane to a lab in Ottawa for analysis.

At least one of the 25 people aboard the Stony Rapids-bound flight, a young adult male passenger from Fond-du-Lac, was seriously injured in the crash, requiring surgery over the weekend.

The substantially damaged plane settled on the ground in an upright position, though tilted steeply to the right, according to the TSB.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada today will give an update on the investigation of the West Wind Aviation ATR 42-320 that crashed in Fond-du-Lac, Sask., last week. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

In its path, the plane cleared at least a quarter of a kilometre of forest.

The fuselage ruptured at about the third seating row.

The TSB's investigation could take up to one year to complete.