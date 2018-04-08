Trudeau, Sask. premier to join in vigil mourning Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims

The public will get its first chance Sunday night to mourn alongside the families of those killed and injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A vigil organized by the Saskatchewan government will begin at 7 p.m. CST from the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Broncos junior league hockey team.

Fifteen people died from the Friday collision between a bus carrying the Broncos and a tractor trailer. Another fourteen were injured.

"Tonight is going to be hard for our community," said Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench hours before the vigil.

"This is the first time that the public is going to be with the family members at the rink here. We're hoping that getting together is going to help to be one more step in this process."

Flowers crown the centre ice at Humboldt's Elgar Petersen Arena ahead of a vigil to be held here Sunday evening. (Andréanne Apablaza/Radio-Canada)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will be at the rink, though neither will make comments.

The ceremony, expected to last about 45 minutes, will include hymns, reading from scripture and music.

'We're with you, we're behind you'

Muench said his phone has been flooded with calls and texts from complete strangers offering the community support in the wake of the crash.

"Just a number and an area code from I don't even know where saying, 'We're with you, we're behind you, here's a poem I wrote, here's a song."

Muench's phone rang several times during a press conference held Sunday to announce details of the vigil.

Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. CST.