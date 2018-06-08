'I was scared': Delivery truck passenger saves the day after semi goes out of control on Circle Drive

It's a truck ride David Oyedeji will never forget.

On Thursday afternoon, he was sitting in the passenger seat, finishing up a delivery run with Coca-Cola. Suddenly, his driver let out a blood-curdling scream and passed out.

"I was scared," Oyedeji said. "I didn't know what to do."

The semi-trailer truck was travelling down Saskatoon's Circle Drive South at 90 km/h, just before the Gordie Howe Bridge. With only seconds to spare, Oyedeji grabbed the steering wheel, forced the man's foot off the gas, and hoped for the best.

"I thought, 'This is the end of my life,'" he said. "I was looking back on my life, to check out the experiences that I had."

The truck started zigzagging across the road. Oyedeji changed lanes and tried to pull over while avoiding traffic.

After a struggle, Oyedeji got the vehicle under control and pulled it over to the side of the road, when he hit the ditch.

"I stopped the truck from hitting the people on the street," he said. "I'm glad no one was hurt."

The driver was quickly brought to hospital and seems to be all right. It's not known what caused the veteran driver, who has been with the company for the past 20 years, to pass out.

No one was injured.