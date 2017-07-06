A former high school principal in Yorkton, Sask. has been fined $5,000 and suspended for one year by the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board.

In February, former Sacred Heart High School principal Trent Senger pleaded guilty to six charges of professional misconduct. The charges ranged from falsely giving a passing mark to a student to making numerous inappropriate comments to staff and students.

"Changing marks is serious misconduct," read the decision. "It is an integrity offence."

In 2015, Senger told the school secretary to enter false information and give a passing grade to a student who had not enrolled in a class. The student needed the credit to graduate.

As well, Senger also pleaded guilty to not constructing timetables appropriately, often passing the responsibility off to other staff members. As a result, some students didn't have the appropriate classes to complete grades 11 and 12.

'Sexist and offensive'

Staff members also made numerous complaints about comments Senger made at school.

In 2014, Senger was discussing a fundraiser where the winners of an event would go on a double date with teachers.

"The students were in the SHHS office with the secretaries present discussing the details of the event when Senger approached them and said, 'Just one step up from a hooker,' in reference to [a teacher] and walked away," read the report.

"After Senger's comment, the room went silent."

The decision lists a number of other instances where he called staff pathetic or lazy, and used profanity.

"It is an aggravating factor that he was a principal communicating with a subordinate in many instances," read the decision. "Principals must lead by example, respect staff and not abuse their authority."

Joint submission dismissed

While a joint submission was reached between Senger and the regulatory board, it was dismissed by the discipline committee.

Since Senger pleaded guilty and left the teaching profession last year, the joint submission asked that Senger be given a four-year suspension from teaching and not be fined.

"It appeared that what motivated the teacher's agreement to a four-year suspension was the promise that no costs would be sought," read the decision. "The discipline committee is not convinced that the teacher's agreement was truly voluntary or well-informed."

The committee ruled that a fine of $5,000 and a one-year suspension made more sense.

"Although an offer of 'no-costs' may serve the teacher's immediate interests and needs, the overall proposed sanction establishes a precedent that is unwarranted," read the decision. "In professional misconduct cases and barring exceptional circumstances, costs should be ordered."

If Senger chose to return to teaching, he would also have to take two remedial courses at his own cost.