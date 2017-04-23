Three commemorative trees were planted in Regina's Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.
The trees represent Canada, Saskatchewan and local Indigenous peoples, and are among a total of 75 trees being planted in the park, the city's oldest.
"Regina's in a prairie so if you see a tree here, it's because it was planted," said Mike Rosen, the president of Tree Canada, which organized the event alongside the City of Regina, CN and Communities in Bloom.
"Trees are very few, except in the odd bluff or by a creek," echoed federal minister and Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale, who was on hand to help plant the trees.
CN and the city each spent $25,000 on the tree-planting program.
