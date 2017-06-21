A new Melfort, Sask., gas station is more than a business — it's a powerful symbol of reconciliation.
That was the common refrain of speakers during Wednesday's windy grand opening of the gas bar and restaurant.
The newly-created urban reserve is the result of a partnership between the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation and the 6,000-person city, located roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
"There are many more to come. This is just a start," said Kinistin Chief Greg Scott.
He thanked Melfort city council for their openness. There are 54 other urban reserves across the province, employing more than 2,000 people, but this is the first attempt for both Melfort and Kinistin.
When First Nations people win, "everyone wins," said Melfort Mayor Rick Lang.
"We wish you all the success. We look forward to much more."
A modest ceremony began Wednesday morning in the parking lot with traditional drumming. Dozens of Melfort residents and Kinistin band members chatted afterward over a meal.
Much larger National Aboriginal Day events were underway in Saskatoon, Regina and other centres, but Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron and others said this small event had tremendous significance.
"This is awesome. This is treaty partnership," Cameron said.
They noted the treaties were all about partnerships, and economic links are vital for everyone to succeed.
Scott added that economic development is a central element of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.
What are urban reserves?
Urban reserves are the site of apartment complexes, tire shops and other businesses.
They are grounded in the landmark Treaty Land Entitlement Agreement of 1992 between federal, provincial and First Nations governments.
Recognizing that First Nations never received the promised benefits of the treaties, the provincial and federal governments have since negotiated settlements with 32 First Nations. Three more are pending.
The settlements allow First Nations to purchase land or create other economic development projects on a "willing buyer, willing seller" basis.
Some First Nations bought land adjacent to or near their current reserves. Others created urban reserves to take advantage of the benefits of large population centres.
In lieu of paying property and business taxes, the First Nation typically pays the municipality an equivalent amount as part of a "service agreement."
More than one million acres of land has been purchased under the program.