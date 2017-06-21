A new Melfort, Sask., gas station is more than a business — it's a powerful symbol of reconciliation.

That was the common refrain of speakers during Wednesday's windy grand opening of the gas bar and restaurant.

The newly-created urban reserve is the result of a partnership between the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation and the 6,000-person city, located roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

"There are many more to come. This is just a start," said Kinistin Chief Greg Scott.

He thanked Melfort city council for their openness. There are 54 other urban reserves across the province, employing more than 2,000 people, but this is the first attempt for both Melfort and Kinistin.

Melfort Mayor Rick Lang (left) and Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Chief Greg Scott say the new gas bar is a symbol of reconciliation. (Jason Warick)

When First Nations people win, "everyone wins," said Melfort Mayor Rick Lang.

"We wish you all the success. We look forward to much more."

A modest ceremony began Wednesday morning in the parking lot with traditional drumming. Dozens of Melfort residents and Kinistin band members chatted afterward over a meal.

Drummers perform before the grand opening of a gas bar and restaurant in Melfort, the 55th urban reserve in Saskatchewan. (Jason Warick)

Much larger National Aboriginal Day events were underway in Saskatoon, Regina and other centres, but Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron and others said this small event had tremendous significance.

"This is awesome. This is treaty partnership," Cameron said.

They noted the treaties were all about partnerships, and economic links are vital for everyone to succeed.

Scott added that economic development is a central element of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.