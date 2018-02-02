A new agreement recognizes the power of education as a tool in overcoming difficulties in treaty relations in Saskatchewan.

The memorandum of understanding around treaty education in Saskatchewan schools was signed by four groups at a press conference hosted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Friday.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre president Wanda Wilson, newly appointed treaty commissioner Mary Culbertson and Saskatchewan School Boards Association president Shawn Davidson all signed the document Friday morning.

"At a time where we're facing some perceptions on First Nations, some of the racism, some of the attitudes, this will help curb some of the perceptions," said Cameron.

"All levels of government have something to do with inherent and treaty rights. This is the education and awareness we want to make sure all people in the classrooms recognize and understand."

During the school board association's fall meeting, members passed several resolutions related to treaty education, including one calling for a mandatory Indigenous-studies class for secondary school students, Davidson said.

"We are hopeful that can be implemented in the future."

Document to deepen understanding

At the centre of the memorandum of understanding is the First Nation world view, which Wilson hopes to preserve as president of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre.

"On the morning of treaty signing in the 1800s, pipes were lifted that day, ceremonies were conducted, women were consulted," she said.

"Language and culture must be understood as the bedrock."

Saskatchewan school boards want to have the treaty symbol displayed at all offices and schools in the province. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

When newly hired treaty commissioner Mary Culbertson was a student, she attend both on-reserve and off-reserve schools.

"Off-reserve, no one in those schools I went to — even our own college of law — there was not a lot of education on treaty," she said.

When attending school in her home community of Keeseekoose First Nation, Culbertson was surrounded by people who knew where she came from, and what her treaty and inherent rights were.

She hopes to bridge the two experiences, so Indigenous students can feel they are understood and at home in off-reserve schools, too.

Saskatchewan's school boards have passed a resolution, in addition to the proposed mandatory Indigenous studies class, calling for every school and board of education office in the province display the Treaty 6 symbol — which was featured on medals given to chiefs during the signing of treaties.