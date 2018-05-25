New
Season's first 2 confirmed tornadoes spotted Thursday in southeastern Sask.
The tornadoes appeared near Tyvan and Esterhazy.
Tornadoes appeared near Tyvan and Esterhazy
Two tornadoes took shape in Saskatchewan on Thursday, Environment Canada has now confirmed.
The first confirmed tornado of the season happened near Tyvan, about 75 kilometres southeast of Regina, at around 2 p.m. CST.
The second appeared near Esterhazy, about 180 kilometres eat of Regina, about an hour and a half later.
A reported tornado northeast of Regina on Tuesday has yet to be confirmed, the agency added.