Environment Canada warned several communities in southcentral Saskatchewan Sunday night about a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado.

The communities of Martensville, Warman, Langham, Arelee, Perdue and Delisle were all cautioned to pay particular attention to weather reports.

Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada said.

For an updated list of which communities are under tornado or severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.