For the fourth year in a row, the Saskatoon Hilltops have won the Canadian Junior Football League's Canadian Bowl championship.

The team beat the Windsor AKO Fratmen 56-11 Saturday afternoon.

Naturally the Hilltops were pretty stoked.

The achievement drew social media raves from everyone from Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall to another competitive sports team in the province.

Congratulations Hilltops on winning your 20th Canadian Bowl Championship, and a fourpeat! https://t.co/IYVDgipxxQ — @PremierBradWall

Incredible! 4 National Titles in a row, congratulations men! #dynasty https://t.co/KBDwMgQgAi — @BladesHockey

With Saturday's victory the team drew its 20th Canadian Bowl, the highest number acquired by one team in the league's history.