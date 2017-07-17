Thunderstorms dumped large hail on a number of Saskatchewan communities Sunday.

A cold front that swept across the province set off severe thunderstorms in the central part of the province.

Environment Canada reports tennis ball size hail fell in Big River, and golf ball size hail fell in Chitek Lake and Dalmeny.

There were also several tornado warnings issued but no actual funnel clouds or tornadoes were reported.

Had golf ball size #skstorm #hail about 3:30PM along #NessCreek access road SE of #BigRiver SK #Canada pic.twitter.com/2NWbaTOWIr — @FlatlanderHank

Hail is stonebridge Saskatoon #skstorm pic.twitter.com/nnIucybtct — @ajsmith330

Saw golf ball sized hail at Chitek Lake this afternoon pic.twitter.com/j13yJjqVUq — @cndndlrLeipert