Forcible confinement and drug trafficking are among 22 charges against three Edmonton men arrested in Meadow Lake, Sask., on Thursday.

Police found the three men and a female youth inside a home on Third Avenue W. at about 3 p.m. CST on April 27. Meadow Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The three men were arrested and the female received medical treatment.

Using a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant to search the residence, police seized 56 grams of cocaine, an unknown amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP said the bust was the result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

22 charges laid

A 19-year-old man has been charged with:

Forcible confinement.

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Procuring of a person under 18 years old.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of cocaine.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Possession of marijuana.

Failure to comply with an undertaking.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with:

Forcible confinement.

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Procuring of a person under 18 years old.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of cocaine.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Possession of marijuana.

Proceeds of crime.

An 18-year-old man is facing the following charges:

Forcible confinement.

Possession of cocaine.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Possession of marijuana.

All three men were remanded in custody to appear at Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 1.