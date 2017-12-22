Pack smart, come early and expect lines.

Welcome to one of the busiest days for air travel in Saskatoon and Regina. Each airport is expecting to handle upwards of 5,000 passengers, almost double a typical day.

Stephen Maybury is president of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport. He said that, from the airport's perspective, there are no surprises.

"All of our partners throughout the airport said it's predictable. If you look at security agencies that work here, or the Customs agencies, all know the flights and the loads and the times," he said.

The two major chokepoints remain luggage check-in and then security. Maybury advises that people travelling domestically arrive at least 90 minutes early. People travelling outside Canada should add another 30 minutes.

"There's nothing better to accommodate rising stress levels than knowing you still have time when you're potentially waiting in a queue," he said.

The websites for both airports feature December travel tips.

Maybury offered a pro-tip for people bringing Christmas gifts in their carry-on bags.

"You would want to keep your gifts unwrapped because, at any point if they're checked through the security screening process, they will be unwrapped and inspected," he said.