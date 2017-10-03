There is much work being done this week in Saskatchewan to try and overcome the stigma and create an open dialogue about mental health.

"We need to get louder with that conversation," said Jim Demeray with Understand Us, a volunteer group in Regina that works with young people.

'You need to teach people not to be defined by other people's opinions of them.' - Jim Demeray

The conversation is happening in Saskatoon this week at the University of Saskatchewan as the students' union hosts Mental Health Awareness Week.

But it's also happening in Regina, as Top Shelf Book Club takes on what has become a pop culture phenomenon recently, the acclaimed and controversial Thirteen Reasons Why. The book tells the story of a high school student who commits suicide. It has also become a hit series on Netflix.

Regina's police chief Evan Bray said that reading the book and having a chance to speak about it publicly seemed like a perfect fit for him. (RPL)

Book club takes on controversial novel

Top Shelf is a Regina Public Library program that matches readers and local celebrities. In the case of Thirteen Reasons Why, Demeray and Evan Bray, Regina's Chief of Police, serve as the celebrities and will host a public discussion tonight.

Bray said he did not hesitate to participate because this book is a perfect fit for police.

"We have police officers in schools, as school resource officers, and even our front line officer's deal with people finding themselves in a moment of crisis."

Demeray too jumped at the opportunity. Through his work in schools he said he knows that this particular story has been banned by some teachers.

"We want to create a conversation around mental health and the relationship with mental illness and when this came out I knew that that kind of crowd and that age group of people was watching it and it was creating a conversation," Demeray said. "The conversation needs to happen but it needs to happen openly and not with any agenda."

Can Thirteen Reasons help?

Both men believe that reading, or watching Thirteen Reasons Why, is valuable for any adult because it shows how seemingly insignificant events can add up for teenagers.

"There is a real opportunity … to steer that person in the right direction and get them help," said Bray.

"You need to teach people to not be defined by other people's opinions of them," added Demeray.

The panel discussion on Thirteen Reasons Why happens tonight at 7:30 pm CST at the George Bothwell Library in Regina.

The focus on mental health continues all week at the University of Saskatchewan.