A third person has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose after using what police believe was cocaine laced with the deadly drug.

The 25-year-old woman had been in a coma since Saturday. Saskatoon police said she died Wednesday night in hospital.

She was found along with a 48-year-old woman on the 300 block of Avenue W N. on March 10. The 48-year-old has also died.

Another 31-year-old man also died of an overdose.

Police belive all of the deaths are related to the same batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful opiate, stronger than morphine and can be deadly.

At least four other people overdosed over the weekend.

Three men arrested

Jagmanjot Grewal, Shervin Beeharry and Azam Kabani all face trafficking and weapons charges in relation to what police said was the sale of a lethal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. They were arrested and charged over the weekend.

Beeharry, 19, has an address in Saskatoon while Grewal, 21, and Kabani, 19, both have Calgary addresses, according to court records.

All three men are due back in court next week.

Police considering manslaughter charges

Saskatoon police say they are considering whether murder charges are warranted.

Police released the street name — Lil Joe or Joe Bro — and the phone number of the alleged drug dealer who they suspect is responsible.

The number has since been disconnected.