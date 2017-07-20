It's another one of those hazy days of summer for some parts of Saskatchewan as smoke from wildfires in British Columbia funnels through, and it could get much worse as we head into the weekend.

Trying to figure out exactly where the smoke will go is no easy task, but Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement that covers a wide swath of Saskatchewan.

This forecast model shows that the air quality should be good Thursday evening in the Saskatoon region, staying clear overnight as the haze heads north. Thunderstorms may also help to flush some of the smoke from Saskatchewan. (BlueSky Canada)

Smoke has arrived in Alta., could blow into Sask.

On Thursday, the smoke crossed the Rocky Mountains, according to Environment Canada, and has settled into much of central Alberta.

Already, Saskatoon is seeing some haze.

There are, however, many variables at play as thunderstorms could sweep through the province Thursday night, dampening and flushing out much of the expected smoke.

According to BlueSky Canada, the Saskatoon region could see very thick smoke early Friday morning. (BlueSky Canada)

People with breathing issues urged to take precautions

If the thick smoke does arrive in Saskatchewan, Environment Canada is warning people with breathing issues to stay indoors in a place that is cool and ventilated. Some people could experience coughing, shortness of breath or headaches.