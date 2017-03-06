A home in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park, Sask., completely burned to the ground after a massive fire this weekend.

Fire crews from Dalmeny, Martensville, Saskatoon and Langham were called to a home 20 kilometres northwest of the city on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, flames were leaping out of the roof and the walls of the home were completely engulfed.

"This was a huge fire for this family," said Lt. Joanne Elder with Dalmeny Fire and Rescue. "They lost everything."

Four pumper trucks and 36 fire personnel battled the fire until 5 p.m. CST.

No one was hurt. Everyone in the home got out safely.

It's still unclear what caused the fire.