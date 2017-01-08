Days after announcing their retirement from track and field, Brianne Theisen-Eaton and Ashton Eaton have traded the track for the "gold" carpet.

The Olympic champions attended Sunday's Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California after being part of the Gold Meets Golden event the night before.

Gold Meets Golden brings together Hollywood entertainers and medal-winning Olympians to support current U.S. Olympic teams and athletes.

Stayed on our feet for the "gold" carpet. Thanks @CocaCola & HFPA for the invite to @GoldMeetsGolden! pic.twitter.com/QN6wVJNart — @btheiseneaton

Ashton Eaton won gold for the U.S. at the last two Olympics and the last two world championships. He's also the decathlon world record holder.

Theisen-Eaton, from Humboldt, Sask., was a bronze medallist at the Rio Games and a silver medallist at both the 2013 and 2015 world championships.

The couple, both 28, announced their retirement in statements posted on their website Wednesday.