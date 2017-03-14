An all-girl trio from Prince Albert, Sask. is among the top 25 acts in the CBC Searchlight competition.

The Wolfe was selected from more than 2,000 entries for their song Dumb Dog, putting them in the running to win a prize package that includes a chance to perform at the 2017 CBC Music Festival in Toronto.

The top 25 comprises one winner from each of the 23 Searchlight regions, plus the two artists who got the most votes nationwide in the competition.

An industry panel chose the regional finalists from a shortlist of 10 contenders in each region.

Panelist Ken Beattie of Killbeat Music wrote that Dumb Dog is bound to find its way to the radio sooner or later.

"Right from the word 'go' this is a smile-inducing earworm of a song that begs you to sing along," said Beattie.

"Full of thought-provoking lyrics over memorable melodies, this is as close to a perfect song as a trio of 17-year-old musicians could get."

More than 30 Saskatchewan acts entered the annual contest to find Canada's best up-and-coming musicians.

The top 25, including The Wolfe, will be evaluated by celebrity judges Ruth B., Dan Kanter and Jarvis Church.

They will help pick three artists to move on to the final round of the competition.

The act that earns the most votes from CBC's audience will also be invited to the final four to compete for the grand prize.

Along with the chance to perform at the CBC Music Festival, the winner will also be commissioned to write an original song for Canada's 150 celebration, among other prizes.

Voting to help the top 25 artists progress is open until Friday, March 17 at 2:59 p.m. EST.