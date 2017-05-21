The Sheepdogs are in Kazakhstan.

The Saskatoon band boarded a plane this week, announcing on their Facebook page that they were "asked by the Canadian Government to be part of an initiative that is promoting hockey over there."

The Canadian Embassy launched the initiative, called Canada 150 Hockey Days in Kazakhstan, as a means to mark the 25th anniversary of Canada's relations with Kazakhstan.

The Sheepdogs posted photos to social media of them taking in the sights of Kazakhstan before their performance Sunday night. (The Sheepdogs/Facebook)

The Sheepdogs will be performing at the Barys Arena Sunday night followed by a hockey match between Team Canada and Team Kazakhstan.

Funds raised during the event will go towards youth sport in Kazakhstan.