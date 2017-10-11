The man who founded the Terror Squad street gang has pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking.

Darren Craig Harper, 46, admitted in Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday to dealing cocaine over a two-year period beginning in September 2014.

He made the admission at what would have been the start of his trafficking trial.

The Crown stayed charges of possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possessing bear spray for a dangerous purpose.

Harper will stay on the street until his sentencing hearing in January.

​This is not Harper's first brush with cocaine trafficking.

Several years ago he served a federal sentence for cocaine trafficking.

Harper founded the Terror Squad, considered at the time by police to be the dominant cocaine retailer in the city.

A National Parole Board decision linked the Terror Squad with "an outlaw motorcycle gang" — the term used by police to describe the Hells Angels.