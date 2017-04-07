High spring temperatures toppled three decades-old weather records in Saskatchewan on Thursday, and more could fall on Friday.

Saskatoon had a high of 21.6 C on Thursday, a full degree warmer than the old record from 1930.

Kindersley also topped a record set in 1952 with a high of 21.7 C.

In Elbow, a high of 20.6 C just scraped past a record set in 1984 by one-tenth of a degree.

With more summer-like weather expected to continue in Saskatchewan on Friday, including a 22 C forecast for Regina, even more records could be broken this week.