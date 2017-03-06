The Telemiracle fundraiser has again put a spotlight on the generosity of Saskatchewan residents, this time raising more than $5 million.

Organized by the Kinsmen Foundation, the annual fundraiser featuring performances by celebrities is a popular television tradition dating back to 1977.

This year's cast included Darren Dutchyshen, Brad Johner & The Johner Boys, long-time host Beverley Mahood and Donny Parenteau.

The funds raised come from people across the province, who can call in to a televised phone room to make their donation.

Saskatchewan residents never fail to dig deep for the event and this year was no exception.

In 2017, Telemiracle raised $5,000,274.

Money raised from the event goes towards assisting a range of charities and individuals, helping to purchase special-needs and home-care equipment, among other supports.