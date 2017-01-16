Three teens are facing charges after police found them with knives and pellet guns at a Regina coffee shop.

Officers were called to the shop on the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard at 11:17 p.m. CST Saturday. Someone had reported that a person there was carrying a weapon.

There was a group of teens in the shop. Officers checked the group for weapons and found that three teens were in the possession of knives and CO2 pellet guns, which police said were made of metal and looked very realistic.

A boy, 16, has been charged with possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, face charges of possession of a firearm and knife and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.