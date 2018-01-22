Two teens are scheduled to appear in court after a deadly fire at the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation killed 32-year-old Kristen Cantre.

Cantre's body was discovered in the rubble of a house on the First Nation near Meadow Lake on Jan. 7.

Skye Noltcho, 19, made his first appearance in a Saskatoon courtroom early Monday.

He is charged with manslaughter and arson. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled back in court on Jan. 25.

An 18-year-old co-accused is scheduled to appeared in Meadow Lake provincial court later Monday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the scene around 3 a.m. CST on Jan. 7. The Loon Lake fire department was already on scene fighting the blaze.

Multiple people escaped the home with minor injuries.