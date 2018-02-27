A judge has decided to sentence a teenage girl as an adult after confessing in chilling detail to killing six-week old Nikosis Cantre.

The teenager had already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of the baby boy in July 2016.

The guilty plea means the teen will serve an automatic life sentence.

Teen confessed to killing

During her sentencing hearing, the court watched police room evidence tape of the teen confessing to the killing. She told police she escaped the open custody wing of Kilburn Hall — a youth detention facility — the night before the killing.

After wandering the streets for hours, she was eventually taken in by the Cantre family and offered a place to stay.

She had been drinking and told police she may have smoked a joint laced with crystal meth in the hours after her escape.

Once inside the home the teen drank vodka while the rest of the house was asleep.

A memorial for Nikosis Cantre outside the little boy's home. (CBC)

Teen apology not accepted by family

The teen heard the baby, Nikosis, crying. She then beat and stabbed the child before leaving the room.

"I let all my anger out on that baby," she said on the tape.

The teen offered a brief statement in court, saying she is "truly sorry" and that "if this happened to my baby, I would be very devastated."

That apology was not accepted by Nikosis's grandfather, Jeffery Longman.

"There's no sorries for what you did. Sorry ain't gonna bring him back," he said outside the courtroom.

