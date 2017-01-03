A teenage girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the northern village of Southend, Sask.

RCMP were called to a home in the community in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 after receiving a complaint of an injured 44-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to a health clinic and pronounced dead several hours later.

Police say the accused knew the victim and do not believe anyone else was involved.

The teen is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Southend is 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.