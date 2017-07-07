A Saskatchewan teacher had her licence suspended for one month for buying two jackets from a student in an attempt to help him pay his rent.

On April 4, Lisette Denis was found guilty of professional misconduct for purchasing two Helly Hansen jackets from a student for $175 in December 2015. The committee believes the jackets were stolen.

Denis said she did not know the jackets were stolen, and that she purchased them to assist the student because he needed rent money.

June 4 penalty decision

The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board ruled Denis should have known the student may have been involved in selling stolen property and that she received a personal benefit from the transaction.

On June 4, the disciplinary committee of the board made its decision on how Denis should be reprimanded.

The committee ordered that Denis's teaching certificate should be suspended for one month and that she be ordered to pay $5,000.

Both penalties were more lenient than those recommended by the Professional Conduct Committee, which called for Denis's teaching certificate to be suspended for three to 12 months and that she pay $15,000 toward costs.

The disciplinary committee explained its decision to impose a lesser fee by saying that a $15,000 fine might be an obstacle for teachers who want to defend themselves against allegations of misconduct in the future.

The nature and gravity of the teacher's conduct, her age and experience, the age of and impact to the student, the number of times the offence occurred and the presence of mitigating circumstances were among the principles considered by the disciplinary committee.

Mitigating factors

In deciding its penalty, the committee took into account that Denis had no evidence of past misconduct, that the misconduct had only occurred once and that the teacher had already suffered significant financial loss from the cost of court proceedings and loss of employment.

The committee also wrote that it considered mitigating factors in its decision, saying it was clear the teacher had cared about the student and tried to assist him even after he left school.

But it ultimately denounced her actions, ruling that the teacher had involved the student in potential criminal activity and that she exploited the student for her own benefit. It described her judgment in the situation as "shockingly bad," adding that she had failed to meet the standards expected of a teacher.

The teacher's licence was suspended for one month on June 4. She had 30 days to pay the $5,000 in costs.