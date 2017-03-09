A Regina man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a confrontation with police.

On Wednesday night, police went to a home on the 6500 block of 1st Avenue N. to serve some outstanding warrants.

When they went into the home, they say they were met by a 30-year-old man carrying a baseball bat.

After the man refused to drop it, they tried to tase him but the non-lethal weapon didn't make contact.

They were able to eventually convince him to put the bat down and he was taken into custody.

Regina police will review the incident, just like they do every time a taser is used by officers.

The accused has also been charged with breach of recognizance.

He will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.